SBCC ranks in top tier of schools with Gilman Scholars

The State Department has recognized Santa Barbara City College as one of the U.S. colleges and universities that sent the most scholars abroad through the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program during 2020-2021.

The Gilman Scholarship expands access and equity in study abroad and international internship opportunities among American undergraduate students with high financial need.

“In recognizing the top institutions with students studying abroad as Gilman Scholars, the United States continues to prioritize its commitment to provide access and equity to international experiences for all Americans,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created severe obstacles for students to study abroad, the Gilman Scholarship was able to support nearly 800 Gilman Scholars from 48 states and territories to study or intern, both in-person and virtually, in 77 locations around the world.

The Gilman competition is administered at SBCC through its Study Abroad Program and program adviser Nicole Walther. SBCC was one of the first among community colleges in California to create comprehensive semester abroad programs.

The programs are faculty-led and change every year.

Upcoming Study Abroad programs include Rome in Spring 2023 to study English, personal development and Italian language. Summer 2023 offers two programs: one in Tokyo to study communication and film studies and one in Costa Rica to study Spanish grammar, beginning surfing, and stretching and relaxation.

The Fall 2023 program will take students to Bali to study marine biology, oceanography, sociology and anthropology.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Department of State and proud that through our program and the Gilman Scholarship, the desire to study abroad can become a reality for our low-income and disproportionately impacted students. The scholarship is very competitive, so to be selected reflects their commitment to learn about other cultures and engage with others throughout the world,” said Ms. Walther.

City College noted the Gilman Program helps students gain the professional skills, language abilities and knowledge needed for successful careers.

Since the program’s inception in 2001, more than 35,000 Gilman Scholars from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 155 countries around the globe.

The Gilman Scholarship is a public diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and is implemented by the Institute of International Education.

For more information, visit www.gilmanscholarship.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com