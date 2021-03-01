SBCC School of Extended Learning launches career training for unemployed

SBCC School of Extended Learning announced a free “Back-to-Work” program as a rapid solution to help unemployed Santa Barbara County community members secure employment.

Back-to-Work participants will receive training, grant funding, job search support and more.

“The pandemic’s toll on local service jobs is pushing already vulnerable families into crisis,” said Joyce Coleman, vice president of SBCC School of Extended Learning. “Our Back-to-Work program focuses on local job markets that, in part due to the pandemic, have immediate high demand for trained workers.”

Classes begin on March 15 with intensive eight-week training tracks for Personal Care Attendant, Construction Technology and Green Gardener. Training dates for contact tracer will be announced and Office Administration Support will begin April 12.

Students become certified after completing the course requirements, attending classes and passing exams. They will also receive $200 weekly grant funding and additional funding for childcare if eligible.

The program is free to eligible students as are all class supplies. Each career track requires 30 to 32 hours per week in online classes. Students will be loaned a Chromebook, hotspot for Internet access and headphones. They will also receive customer service skills training and customized course electives to meet their academic needs as well as career counseling and job search support, plus tutoring and ESL support as needed.

This entry level training can lead to both employment and a jumpstart on earning an SBCC credit Certificate of Achievement or Associate Degree.

The Back-to-Work program begins March 15. Space is limited. The application deadline for Personal Care Attendant, Green Gardener, and Construction Technology is March 9 at 5 p.m. For program and application information visit https://sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/back-to-work.php, call (805) 898-8160 or email NCsss@sbcc.edu.

The Back-to-Work Program is funded by Santa Barbara City College, CARES Act, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II, and the Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com