SBCC sets new season-high during win over Oxnard

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team scored at least 15 points in all four quarters Wednesday night, setting a new season-high in points with a 73-56 win over Oxnard.

With their fifth straight home win, the Vaqueros (10-11, 5-2) have now started 5-2 in WSC play for the first time since the 2012-13 season, currently a half game back of Ventura (6-2) for the second-best mark in the conference.

The trio of forwards Trinity Scott (17 points), Lia Rodriguez (15) and Asia Kirven (12) led the way at the home game as SBCC made more field goals (30) than it has in any other game this year. As a team, Santa Barbara shot 42.9% and set a WSC-best shooting 30 percent (6/20 3FG) from distance.

The Vaqueros opened the night with an 18-6 first quarter, capped off by an offensive rebound and buzzer beating putback in the paint by Kirven. The Condors (5-12, 0-7) outscored SBCC 22-17 in the second, the only quarter that the visitors would win.

A fast-paced third saw the Vaqueros score 23 points, their most in any quarter, as they shot 50% from inside (10/20 FG) and out (3/6 3FG). They recorded an assist on all 10 baskets in the period.

It was still just an eight point game late in the third, but SBCC embarked on a 14-2 run to go up 69-49, sealing the victory.

After turning the ball over at least 20 times in each of its first 14 games, Santa Barbara has cleaned things up recently. The Vaqueros had 19 turnovers on Wednesday, making it three straight games with under 20 giveaways. They are averaging just 16.3 per game over that stretch, compared to 24.4 for the entire season.

Asia Kirven (12 points) notched her third double-double of the year, leading all players with a season-high 13 rebounds. It was her third double-digit performance on the glass in the last six games.

Guards Isabella Jensen Williams and Brianna Jacobs finished with eight and seven points, respectively.

SBCC is now 6-1 at the Sports Pavilion this year. With one more conference or home win, the Vaqueros will match their highest total in the last 10 years for either category.

Their 2021-22 campaign continues this Saturday in a 7 p.m. road matchup at Cuesta.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com