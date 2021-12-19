SBCC soccer athlete named Player of the Year

Forward Bart Muns of the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team was named the WSC-North Offensive Player of the Year and was joined by nine other Vaqueros in garnering postseason accolades, the conference announced.

Muns also earned All-Region and All-State selections after registering conference-leading marks of 17 goals, seven game-winners and 40 points in 18 appearances. From Sep. 24 to Oct. 12, the Amsterdam, Holland native helped SBCC out to a four-game win streak – its longest of the season – scoring in all four games for a total of six goals.

He also found the back of the net five times in three outings late in the season, including his lone hat trick in a 4-0 win over Moorpark on Nov. 5. He joins Victor Chavez (2017) as the only Vaqueros to be named WSC North Player of the Year since 2014.

SBCC landed four other First Team picks in Paulo Carrillo-Weisenburger, Juan Zarate, Joep Wouters Van den Oudenweijer, and Tanner Stevenson. Midfielder Carrillo-Weisenburger led the WSC in assists with 10 while adding three goals. Zarate was a key member of the Vaquero defense that also made consistent contributions on the offensive end, tying for third on the team with four goals.

Stevenson spent time both at forward and in the midfield, ending his year with four goals and five assists. He came up big by scoring and assisting on both of SBCC’s goals in a big 2-1 win over LA Mission in the Vaqueros’ final home game of the season. Van den Oudenweijer tallied four assists out of the midfield.

Making the All-WSC North Second Team were forward Will Demirkol, midfielder Stanley Nash and defender Sam Pinto. Demirkol finished second on the team in points (19) and goals (7). He provided one of the goals of the year to put SBCC on top in the final minutes against Antelope Valley 2-1 on Oct. 7.

Rounding out the Vaquero honorees are Honorable Mentions Jahir Valdez and midfielder Jake Dunn. The 10 selections were the second-most of any WSC-North school and are tied for the program’s second-highest total in the last 10 years.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

