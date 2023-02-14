SBCC softball improves to 9-0 with pair of wins over Glendale

The SBCC softball team extended to an all-time program-best 9-0 start on Saturday at home, sweeping a fourth consecutive doubleheader with wins of 8-0 and 5-4 over Glendale.

It was nearly an identical script as the day before, with the Vaqueros (9-0) run-ruling Glendale (3-7-1) in the first game of the day before winning by a single run in game two. Left fielder Sarah Hammonds had a huge day with seven RBI, including a walk-off three-run homer in the first game.

SBCC 8, Glendale 0

Santa Barbara opened the day with a big five-run first inning.

Three straight singles loaded the bases before Hammonds notched her first two RBI with a double to left center. On the next two at bats, Hammonds arrived home on a wild pitch on the next at bat and second baseman Jessica Reveles scored on an RBI ground out by catcher Mackenzie Ensign.

After a scoreless next three innings, the game came to an early end with an efficient three at bats by the Vaqueros in the bottom of the fifth. Pitcher Joslyn Soinila led off with a double down the left field line. Third baseman Elliana Ryan then singled to left and Hammonds hit the game-ending homer to right.

It was SBCC’s second homer of the year, coming one day after Alexia Ayala’s late game-winner in a 4-3 win over Porterville.

SBCC 5, Glendale 4

The Vaqueros trailed early in a much closer game two, but would do enough over the first two innings to seal their ninth straight victory.

After Glendale took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Vaquero offense picked up right where it left off, as Ryan smashed a two-run homer to center field to take the lead. Reveles scored on a single by Hailey Abdilla to give SBCC a 3-1 lead before the end of the inning.

In the second, the Vaqueros recovered from back-to-back ground outs as Hammonds capped off her big day with a two RBI single out to left field. Shortstop Delaney Neely and pitcher Lauren Indermuehle both scored what turned out to be SBCC’s final runs of the day.

Glendale ended the game with 11 hits, but would leave nine runners on base as it just couldn’t get over the hump the rest of the way. Indermuehle earned another win in the circle.

NEXT UP

SBCC returns to the road for its next nine games, starting today with a trip to face Allan Hancock at 2:30 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com