SBCC softball’s Soinila throws no-hitter in win over LA Valley

The SBCC softball team continued a perfect start to the season, winning both games of Friday’s doubleheader at LA Valley 4-0 and 10-5.

Sophomore pitcher Joslyn Soinila (2-0) tossed an eight K no-hitter in the first game of the day. SBCC (3-0) exploded for 17 hits in game two, with six Vaqueros putting together multi-hit performances.

SBCC 4, LA Valley 0

Defense told the story for much of game one, with third baseman Emma Hatcher’s second inning double being the only hit of the first four innings.

Mistakes led to the first run of the day in the fifth. Second baseman Jessica Reveles stole second after reaching on an error. A second Monarch (1-7) error then brought her home, as catcher Mackenzie Ensign tallied her first RBI as a Vaquero.

The offense got going from there. Back-to-back singles from sophomore Lauren Indermuehle and freshman Hailey Abdilla opened the sixth inning. Soinila then showed her dual-threat abilities with a two-run RBI single towards the shortstop. SBCC had four of its seven hits in the inning as it took a 3-0 lead into the seventh.

Freshman Alexia Ayala hit a single early in the final inning. Indermuehle brought her home with a double to cap the game’s scoring, as Soinila and the Vaquero defense proceeded to put away the final three outs from there. Soinila’s eighth strikeout ended the game, giving her a no-hitter in just her second start with the team.

SBCC 10, LA Valley 5

The second game followed a much different narrative, as both teams reached double-figures in hits. SBCC finished with a 17-10 advantage.

Freshman Delaney Neely got things started with a single in the top of the first and opened the scoring on a Sarah Hammonds RBI single against two outs. The Vaqueros added three more runs on three hits in the third, including RBI doubles by Hammonds and Reveles as they went up 4-0.

The Monarchs fought back with a 4-1 run to pull within a run. However, SBCC stayed hot in the sixth and seventh, scoring five more runs on seven hits capped by two more big run-scoring doubles by freshman Julianna Ortiz and Soinila.

Neely, Elliana Ryan and Ortiz all finished with three hits. Soinila, Hammonds and Reveles had two apiece. Indermuehle (1-0) pitched five innings, threw seven strikeouts and gave up zero earned runs before Soinila came in to finish things off allowing just one run over the last two innings.

NEXT UP

Santa Barbara heads to West Hills College this today for another doubleheader starting at noon.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

