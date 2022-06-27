SBCC sports’ new leader

LeDeana Hansten to become director of athletics

COURTESY SBCC

“I boiled down my vision for the students: to give, to lead and to succeed,” said LaDeana Hansten, who will begin work Friday as the Santa Barbara City College director of athletics.

LaDeana Hansten will begin her new position as director of athletics at Santa Barbara City College on Friday.

Ms. Hansten comes to SBCC following a lifetime of teaching and coaching, having most recently served as athletic director at Columbia College in Sonora.

“I feel so honored to have been chosen … I am thrilled to continue the academic and athletic excellence,” she told the News-Press. “Being given the chance to lead a positive student experience is an opportunity to affect the world exponentially while we teach students in our care and on our campus.

“We hope they take those leadership skills to the outside world as we teach our students about equity and inclusion along the way, as they venture on the beginning of their adult lives,” Ms. Hansten said.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

SBCC outside hitter Makenzie Phelps hits through a block during a

win over College of the Canyons in 2019. Ms. Hansten is a member

of several athletic associations, including the California Community

Colleges Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Association.

At Columbia, Ms. Hansten served seven years in the Department of Health and Human Performance, focusing on adapted physical education. And Ms. Hansten was a member of the Columbia College Academic Senate.

“I am the community college kid. My story is the community college story,” she said. “I am first generation. I worked four jobs through school. I did my masters at home at night with babies. What I enjoy most is helping students reach their own level of success and navigate it.”

As Columbia College’s athletic director and representative for the Central Valley Conference, Ms. Hansten was vice president of the CVC Planning Board and chair of the Constitution and Rules Committee. She also was a member of the Public Relations and Sports Information Committee and the Awards Committee.

“During my time at Columbia, I was involved with the Central Valley Conference and the California Community College Athletic Association, which pushed me to take positions and become more involved,” said Ms. Hansten. “Most importantly I was working with all levels of CCCAA management affiliations, which helped me bring a diversity of opinions and a wealth of knowledge to decision making. One of the things I was most proud of was a contract for live streaming including play-by play analysis, which is fun for parents and fans who are unable to make it to the games.”

In addition, she was the CVC sport representative for tennis.

SBCC celebrates after an interception and touchdown by Jack Kilpatrick in 2021.

Ms. Hansten is a member of the California Community Colleges Athletic Directors’ Association, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators and the California Community Colleges Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Association. She is involved with the CCCAA Management Council as a member of the Health and Wellness Committee, with a focus on student well-being, and as the state representative for beach volleyball.

“I started swimming as a kid and decided to do P.E. at Cal Poly,” Ms. Hansten said. “I always enjoyed the striving for excellence that comes with athletics. I was just trying to get better at what we were doing. They offered me an assistant coach position, and that led to a lifetime of teaching and coaching. There’s nothing better than coaching and watching kids improve and seeing that ‘aha’ moment where they realize their own potential.”

Ms. Hansten holds a master’s of sport science with an emphasis on sport management and a bachelor’s of science in physical education, as well as single-subject and multiple subject credentials. She is a former student-athlete at Cuesta College, where she was a member of the women’s swim team.

The News-Press asked Ms. Hansten about her goals at SBCC.

“I boiled down my vision for the students: to give, to lead and to succeed. So I would like to continue programs for giving back to the community and then help students become leaders in terms of equity and inclusion, moving forward both on campus and in their own communities, as well as helping them with their own personal success and goals for their futures. It’s important to continue to develop the best athletic department possible aligned with SBCC board goals and the vision and mission of the CCCAA.”

“I’m excited to meet people and immerse myself in Santa Barbara and I encourage people to introduce themselves,” Ms. Hansten said. “Coming out of COVID, I encourage people to come and support student athletes. Fill the stands. They have had a very unique experience.

“ I think this group of athletes more than anyone deserves the support of the community.”

email; kzehnder@newspress.com