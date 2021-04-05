SBCC student earns Student Leadership Award

COURTESY PHOTO

Ezekial Contreras Forrest, a Santa Barbara City College student, received an award from the California Community College Board of Governors for his leadership on City College’s campus.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College student Ezekial Contreras Forrest was awarded one of three inaugural Board of Governors Student Leadership Awards.

Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley and two student members of the California Community College Board of Governors administered the awards at the opening of the general assembly for the Student Senate of California Community Colleges on March 26.

The award honors community college students who serve as strong leaders on campus.

Mr. Contreras Forrest, a former foster youth, has earned himself a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and will graduate in May with a triple major. He plans to attend a four-year university in the fall.

“Everything that Ezekiel does at Santa Barbara City College serves the greater community because, as a California Community College student and leader, he is helping to develop and mold our future leaders. Ezekiel is an exemplary student and young man, and truly embodies the California Community College Chancellor’s vision for success in action,” Camila Acosta, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services counselor, said.

He established the Filipino Cultural Club at City College, was a student ambassador for international students, mentored in Extended Opportunity Programs and Services and Guardian Scholars and worked in enrollment services.

He is a member of Associated Student Government and worked with the vice president of the Board of Governors, the chancellor’s office and administration to seek equitable distribution of the Student Success Completion Grant.

He also advocated for updated policies regarding onboarding of new students, focusing on marginalized populations.

— Annelise Hanshaw