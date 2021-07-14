SBCC superintendent/president resigns

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara City College Superintendent/President Dr. Utpal K. Goswami resigned during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees Monday. The resignation was effective immediately.

The meeting’s only agenda item was a short closed-session discussion titled “Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release.”

The board then announced the resignation of Dr. Goswami. He will continue to work as a consultant, earning a portion of his pay from his initial employment contract.

Most of the trustees voted in favor of the closed session action, with Veronica Gallardo voting “no” and Dr. Anna Everett abstaining.

Dr. Goswami began the role of Superintendent/President Jan. 1, 2020. He previously served as president at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

Before that, he held positions at College of the Redwoods.

Dr. Kathleen Scott, interim executive vice president of educational programs, is the acting Superintendent/President until the Board of Trustees appoint an interim position.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Superintendent/President of SBCC,” Dr. Goswami said in a news release. “I wish the best for SBCC, and I look forward to hearing about the great strides that the institution will make.”

Dr. Peter Haslund, Board of Trustees president, said, ““The Board of Trustees extends thanks to Dr. Goswami for his service to SBCC and the substantial contributions he has made to the success of the College. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

