SBCC sweeps Cuesta for second time in a month

The Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team earned yet another sweep on Friday, defeating Cuesta 25-14, 25-7, 25-13.

It was the second straight conference sweep for the Vaqueros, who improved to 11-8 overall and 5-1 in Western State Conference play.

“It was a great team win tonight! Our focus tonight was to execute serving and passing at a high level, and limit our unforced errors,” said Head Coach Kat Niksto. “Libero Jacelin McKie led the charge with seven aces, and as a team we finished with a season high 15 aces. Offensively, Caroline McCarty and Heidi Collins could not be stopped. Caroline led the team with 13 kills while hitting .600% and Heidi followed with 10 kills while hitting .444%. Defensive specialist Mikayla Butzke did a nice job running the offense, and finished with 31 assists.”

The Vaqueros continue to be one of the best teams in the state, currently ranked No. 18.

With today’s meeting at Ventura being rescheduled to Nov. 8, up next is a home match against LA Mission on Friday at 6 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

