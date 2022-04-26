SBCC swim and dive clinches seventh straight WSC title

The Santa Barbara women’s swim team claimed its seventh straight Western State Conference title on Saturday at Cuesta College.

The Vaqueros found themselves down after the diving events on day one but pulled themselves up at the end of day two with a 35-point lead. They went on to finish the third day by adding another 111 points, ending with 664, well ahead of second-place Bakersfield’s 518 points. Following in third was Ventura with 433 points.

SBCC had several outstanding efforts and best times. Elina Borghoff won first in her 400 IM with a 4:57.10, got second in the 100 Breaststroke with 1:10.15 and first in the 200 Breaststroke with a 2:32.29.

Ensley Letterman won first in the 100 Freestyle at a 54.58, came in second in the 500 Freestyle at a 5:21.59 and third in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:59.16.

Santa Barbara also got a second-place finish from Eden Tal in the 1650-yard Freestyle with a time of 19:32.57.

The Vaqueros will continue the fight at the State Championship CCCAA starting May 5.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

