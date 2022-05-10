SBCC swimming ends year with 5th place finish at CCCAA State Finals

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The SBCC swim team made its final move up the CCCAA State Finals standings on Saturday, jumping up six spots from day one to finish in fifth-place out of 34 teams.

“We talked as a team and had a great attack plan for the night. It all came down to the last relay and a few finishes,” said head coach Chuckie Roth. “Placing fifth after being in 11th the first night is unbelievable. It is a testament of my girls’ heart, desire, confidence and believing in the process. These core values help shape us and hopefully will carry on in each one of them for the rest of their lives. It was a memorable season and I could not be more proud.”

The Vaqueros climbed from ninth to fifth on the third day of competition, thanks to several outstanding performances.

Ensley Letterman placed third in the 100 freestyle with a 53:62. Elina Borghoff placed 10th in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:34:58.

The 200 butterfly ended up being one of SBCC’s strongest events of the year. Marilyn Weaver, who had unbelievable improvements throughout the year, placed fifth with a 2:22:64. Alexis Persoon placed 11th with a 2-second drop from the prelims with a final time of 2:25:52.

The Vaqueros’ 400 free relay team, consisting of Ensley Letterman, Chloe McKay, Marilyn Weaver and Alexis Persoon, finished fourth with a time of 3:42:72.

SBCC ended the three-day competition with a score of 200 points, just behind fourth-place Long Beach’s 203. Cuesta (224) took third, while Sierra (327.5) finished second and Orange Coast (469) finished with the highest score.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

