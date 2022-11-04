SBCC to present ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

BEN CROP PHOTO

From left, Ben Watkins, Sydney Davidson, Grace Wilson and Augustus Muller are in the cast of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

SANTA BARBARA — Three couples are trying to unlock the big secret to their beloved’s heart in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Santa Barbara City College students will perform the classic Oscar Wilde comedy Wednesday through Nov. 19 at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the West Campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Written in 1895, the play is known for its unforgettable characters and funny plot twists.

The cast consists of Matt Addeman, Lexie Brent, Sydney Davidson, Luke Hamilton, Augustus Woolf Muller, Alfred Smith, Ben Watkins, Mary Wessely, and Grace Wilson.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday, 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19. The Nov. 13 matinee will be live-captioned for the hearing-imparied.

No late seating is permitted.

To purchase tickets, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Dave Mason