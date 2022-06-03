SBCC track athletes earn All-WSC honors

The Santa Barbara City College track and field team saw 14 student-athletes earn 2022 All-WSC honors, with 13 individuals and a quartet of four-person relay teams claiming All-Conference status.

Leading the way by collecting three different All-WSC First Team honors and one honorable mention was UCSB signee Aidan Mosley. The former Acalanes High School star capped off his sophomore year with the Vaqueros with a season and conference-best 48.38 in the 400m. He also anchored the 4x400m relay (3:20.06) to a first-place finish, claimed a First Team nod for the 4×100 relay, and earned Honorable Mention status in the 200m.

Alak Fryt and Matthew Staples joined Mosley on the winning 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. Staples also earned Second Team accolades for both the 100m and 200m.

Rayce Walton was another member of the first-place 4x400m relay team and made the Second Team in the 800m. Jacob Lehman was also on the First Team 4x100m relay squad while earning honors in the 110m hurdles (2nd Team) and 400m hurdles (HM). Rounding out the All-WSC First Team winners was Grant Spicer for his performance in the high jump.

On the women’s side, the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams consisting of the same four runners – Aly Springer, Sydney Jenkinson, Alexis Dellevigne and Zia Frausto – both claimed Second Team honors. Dellevigne and Springer both earned honorable mentions in the 100m as individuals.

The Vaquero men reeled in one other Second Team accolade from Esai Vega (Discus). They earned a total of five Honorable Mentions, three of which came from Bronson Blix (Pole Vault), Samuel Buenaventura (10,000m) and Kaymen Davis (Long Jump).

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

