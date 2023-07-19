SBCC trustee objects to possible censure

Veronica Gallardo holds press conference in advance of City College meeting

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees is at the center of debate as member Veronica Gallardo faces the possibility of being censured after allegations of missing meetings and breaking rules.

Ms. Gallardo, first elected to the board in 2012, held a small news conference Tuesday outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, where she answered questions regarding her many missed board meetings. She highlighted her rights to disagree with the board’s majority opinion and speak freely.

“This is politically motivated and coincidentally orchestrated as the 2024 election season begins,” said Ms. Gallardo. “These wicked actions will not influence my decision to seek political office in 2024.”

These accusations come after the board created an ad hoc committee, which recommended the trustees censure Ms. Gallardo. A vote on her being censured is on the agenda for the board’s meeting, set for 4 p.m. Thursday at the college’s MacDougall Administration Center, Room A2111. The proposed censure comes in response to allegations of repeated missed meetings and violations of the board’s conduct rules.

Board President Jonathan Abboud told the News-Press Tuesday that discussions about Ms. Gallardo took place at public meetings. He added that a recommendation on censure came after a 200-hour review of the data.

“She has the right to object, and the board can vote and take action or not take action on the resolution and information provided,” said Mr. Abboud. Ms. Gallardo said at her news conference that the absences were excusable, for a variety of reasons. She claimed that outside of the regularly scheduled board meetings decided at the beginning of the year, she, in practice of “time-management skills,” could not be expected to make all of the special meetings.

“These board meetings that are special have just been brought up,” said Ms. Gallardo. “Meanwhile, I was getting a master’s certificate in finance (and) data principles and raising two children.”

She also highlighted jury duty requirements and pre-arranged flights out of town.

“Trustee Gallardo has been absent for 19 out of 63 board/committee meetings and late to 14 meetings in the last two years, including several meetings covering our main duties as trustees,” Mr. Abboud told the News-Press.

Ms. Gallardo said she is looking forward to the meeting this Thursday, where she invites civil conversation with her colleagues to “hear their claim and supporting evidence and to model what civic discourse looks like.”

