SBCC Vocational Nursing program ranked in top 10 in western U.S.

After closely evaluating 423 Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) programs across the western United States, NursingProcess.org has ranked Santa Barbara City College’s Vocational Nursing program No. 10 for 2021, according to a news release. Programs were ranked based on four important factors: National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) pass rates, academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation, and affordability.

SBCC’s three-semester Vocational Nursing program prepares students to practice as competent, compassionate and ethical Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) in homes, clinics, extended care, sub-acute care units, surgery centers, and hospices. Classroom and laboratory courses include the foundation of nursing practice, nutrition and care for patients with gastrointestinal problems, administration of therapeutic agents, maternal and child nursing, pharmacology and medical-surgical nursing.

NursingProcess.org is an online resource that helps nursing students explore education and career options and plan a career path that ensures a smooth transition from school into the workforce. Currently, the site reaches out to more than 100,000 students every month from all over the country. In their notification to SBCC about the ranking for 2021, they stated, “We applaud the efforts of Santa Barbara City College toward nurturing the academic and career goals of nursing students. Congratulations to the students, faculty and administrators of the college!

A recent post on the NursingProcess.org website applauded all of those involved in healthcare professions, saying: “Bravo to all our healthcare workers! In America’s war against the novel coronavirus, we are forever indebted for the tireless efforts being offered by our nurses, doctors and all the other people on the frontline. Risking your lives, working round the clock to treat patients and living away from your families, you are fighting this battle to save valuable lives. Thank You from the bottom of our hearts! We will never forget your exhaustion, determination and selfless service. You are our true heroes!

Visit the SBCC Vocational Nursing webpage for more information about the program.

— Gerry Fall