SBCC wins women’s basketball games

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team went undefeated in two games at the El Camino Crossover in Torrance, setting a season-high in points to defeat Santa Ana 70-56 on Friday before taking down Riverside 63-46 in its largest win of the year on Saturday.

With their second two-game win streak of the season, the Vaqueros are now 5-9 overall.

SBCC VS. SANTA ANA

Santa Barbara had perhaps its best start to a game all year against Santa Ana on Friday, making five of its first six shots to jump out to a 12-0 lead a little over three minutes in. However, the Dons (6-6) answered with a 10-0 run of their own and eventually took a 16-14 lead into the second quarter.

The Vaqueros had their highest scoring quarter of the day in the second, when they shot 52.9 percent from the field and outscored Santa Ana 23-16. SBCC’s defense held the Dons to just nine points in the third quarter, and the Vaqueros again dropped 20 points in the fourth to clinch their second-largest win to that point, as well as a new season-high of 70 points.

Forward Trinity Scott led the way with a season-high 20 points (7-18 FG), thanks to hitting 5-of-11 (45.4%) three-pointers, the most in a game for the Vaqueros this year.

Guard Katrina Regalado and forward Asia Kirven both shot an efficient 7-for-11 (63.6%) from the field, going for 17 and 14 points, respectively. Regalado also added a Vaquero season-best eight steals to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

SBCC VS. Riverside

For the second straight game, the Vaqueros trailed after one, but ended up with a double-digit victory. Riverside shot 50 percent in the opening period, but was held to just 33.3 percent (12-36 FG) the rest of the way.

The Tigers (5-6) were also forced into 29 turnovers by the SBCC defense. Guard/forward Isabella Jensen Williams tallied a season-high five steals.

Kirven had another standout day on the offensive end, posting a team-best 15 points (6-11 FG). Regalado and Jensen Williams added 13 points each.

While the SBCC offense was held under 40 percent shooting in each of its first nine games, the Vaqueros have now shot at least 40 percent in four of their last five. They connected on 40.7 percent of their field goals as a team against the Tigers, and were a near-perfect 10-for-11 (90.9%) from the free throw line.

SBCC has some time off before resuming play against Bakersfield at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. That will be the Vaqueros’ final game prior to conference play.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com.