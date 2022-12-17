SBCC women’s basketball dominates against Bakersfield

The SBCC women’s basketball team cruised to victory for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading wire-to-wire in a 66-56 win over Bakersfield.

The Vaqueros (6-5) got out to a great start on both ends, taking a 20-6 lead through one quarter. Sophomore Isabella Jensen Williams outscored the Renegades (3-9) single-handedly with eight points in the opening period, swishing a pair of perfect three-pointers.

Jensen Williams’ hot shooting would continue into the second half, as she started 7-of-8 from the field. She went on to finish with 20 points (8-11 FG), her third 20-point outing in four tries. The Berkeley native was all over the passing lanes, filling up the stat sheet once again career-highs of eight steals and four three-pointers (4-6 3FG) to go with eight rebounds and six assists. She leads the conference in steals (3.8) and ranks second in rebounds (10.3) and fourth in points per game (14.1).

SBCC was in complete control for most of the game, as the lead grew to as many as 22 points midway through the third quarter. The Vaqueros forced 33 turnovers and finished with 21 steals, the most in their last 21 games.

Freshman center Paityn Persson had another good game on the inside, scoring 13 points (5-11 FG) and pulling down seven rebounds. Sophomore point guard Brianna Jacobs was the third Vaquero to score in double-figures with 10 points (4-10 FG) and four assists.

The Vaqueros also finished with season-highs of 18 assists, a 42.4 team shooting percentage, and five blocks, led by Persson’s three.

Santa Barbara will be on the road this weekend for two games at the El Camino Christmas Crossover, beginning with a 5:00 p.m. tipoff against Riverside on Friday.

