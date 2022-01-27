SBCC women’s basketball team plays its highest-scoring quarter this season

The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team set a new season-high for points in a quarter with a 26-point outburst in the second period, helping give the Vaqueros the edge in a 58-55 win at Oxnard.

With wins in six of its last seven outings, SBCC (9-10, 4-1) is now out to to its first 4-1 start to WSC play since the 2012-13 season, while the Condors fall to 5-9 overall, 0-4 WSC.

Making her return to the lineup after missing the last two, guard Katrina Regalado came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

The Vaqueros got the win despite shooting just 22 percent from the field, thanks in large part to knocking down seven three-pointers, one shy of a season-high.

Guard Brianna Jacobs went 2-of-5 from range, ending up with eight points. Trinity Scott also hit two threes, finishing second on the team with 10 points. Fellow forward Asia Kirven went for five points and a game-leading 11 rebounds.

SBCC had its lowest scoring quarter to open the game, being outscored 13-7 through one. Both teams got their offense on track in the second, when the Vaqueros outscored the Condors 26-17 to head into halftime up 33-30. SBCC held a five-point lead, 46-41 through three, which proved to be enough separation to close things out with a win.

On Wednesday, the Vaqueros continue their busy week with a 7 p.m. game at Moorpark. This will be the second of four games they will play over the course of eight days.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

