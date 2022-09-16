SBCC women’s golf off to strong start

The Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team started its 2022 season strong Monday at Santa Barbara Golf Club and finished WSC No. 1 in second place with a team score of 344.

The Vaqueros were led by Carlee Steven and Ginger Libby, who finished second and sixth, respectively, in last year’s Western State Conference standings.

Both sophomores carded an 82 to tie for fifth overall in the competition.Santa Barbara also got some solid debuts from Joey Fletcher and Megan Duncan, who also finished with the same score (90) tying for 12th.

Fellow freshman Emily Ruiz rounded out the Vaquero lineup tying for 21st with a score of 99.This was the first of nine WSC events the Vaqueros will compete in through the final Monday of October. SBCC will head to San Dimas GC next Monday, Sept. 19 for WSC No. 2 hosted by Citrus.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (SBCC)

T5 – Carley Steven (82).

T5 – Ginger Libby (82).

T12 – Joey Fletcher (90).

T12 – Megan Duncan (90).

T21 – Emily Ruiz (99).

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (325)

.2. SBCC (344).

3. Bakersfield (351).

4. Moorpark (374).

5. Allan Hancock (381).

6. Antelope Valley (382).

7. Citrus (437).