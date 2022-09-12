SBCC women’s soccer fights Chaffey to a tie, remains unbeaten

Hosting Chaffey on a sweltering and windy Friday afternoon at La Playa Stadium, the SBCC women’s soccer team got another goal from forward Theresa English, but would concede a second half equalizer, resulting in a 1-1 tie.

SBCC remains unbeaten and is now 1-0-3, while the Panthers move to 2-0-1.

Chances were a bit rare in the opening half of play. The Panthers tested goalkeeper Analea Pule a few times, mostly trying to make something out of nothing and leading to some easy saves.

The Vaqueros got their first good chance to score in the 7th minute, working it to midfielder Dakota Thyssen in the box for a shot on target that was stuffed by the body of a Chaffey defender.

The game would be slowed down on a couple occasions, first by a hard collision between Pule and a Panther player at the top of the box, and next by a mandated water break stoppage midway through the half.

With just minutes left before halftime though, a moment of magic would provide the breakthrough.

There didn’t seem to be much as the Vaqueros switched it from defense to offense, but Thyssen had an enormous amount of space down the right flank and sent a long ball bouncing into the box towards forward Theresa English. Despite the defender being right on her hip, English was able to take it off the bounce and direct it right past the goalkeeper and inside the far right post.

The Panthers were soon at a disadvantage as two yellow cards in quick succession in the early minutes of the second half for freshman Chelsea Bowen meant they would be playing 10 against 11 the rest of the way. However, some fortunate bounces created an opening in the Vaquero back line, and Kayla Bergin worked a one-two with Serenity DeLaTorre to get a shot past Pule and equalize in the 53rd minute.

Santa Barbara wasn’t able to capitalize on its advantage the rest of the way. The Panthers had two chances to potentially win it in the final 10 minutes. A corner kick led to a quick reaction shot that went wide of the left post. Soon after, a headed ball set up a golden opportunity near the top of the box for Sydney Cotter, but her shot went high and in the end, the Vaqueros would earn their third consecutive tie.

The Vaqueros will be away for their next three games, starting with a trip to face Fresno at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

