SBCC women’s soccer players honored

Analea Pule was named WSC North Goalie of the Year and seven other members of the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team earned All-Conference recognition for their play during the 2021 season.

Theresa English, Monica Pizano and Citlali Zambrano all earned First Team selections. Hanna Crawford and Delaney Kenney were named to the Second Team, and Sofia Orozco and Bella Loflin were All-WSC North Honorable Mentions.

Pule started every game at goalkeeper for SBCC, racking up seven shutouts with 66 saves and a .767 save percentage. She along with defender Citlali Zambrano (First Team) anchored a Vaquero defense that allowed just 20 goals in 19 games. From Oct. 15 to Nov. 9, they allowed just one goal over seven games. Pule becomes the first Vaquero ever – men’s or women’s – to earn WSC Goalie of the Year honors.

Forwards Theresa English and Monica Pizano ended the year as SBCC’s top producers on offense. English finished with team-highs in points (25) and goals (10), while Pizano came in second in both categories (9 goals, 22 pts).

Second Teamers defender Hanna Crawford and midfielder Delaney Kenney ended the year with 10 and 9 points, respectively. Crawford tallied four goals and two assists. Kenney was tied for second on the team with five assists.

Forward Sofia Orozco recorded a team-leading seven assists to go along with four goals en route to an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Defender Bella Loflin joined Orozco on the list, posting one goal and three assists.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

