SBCC women’s soccer plays Orange Coast to a scoreless tie

The SBCC women’s soccer team shut out its second straight opponent to begin the season, but wasn’t able to make a mark on the scoreboard in a 0-0 draw with Orange Coast on Wednesday night at the Ventura New Balance Showcase.

“It was a competitive game that we went close to winning,” head coach John Sisterson said. “It was a good performance from the squad with players missing due to injury. The defense played well and kept another clean sheet with Analea Pule making a good save in the first and second half, pushing the ball over the top both times.”

The Vaqueros are now out to a 1-0-1 start to the year, as are the Pirates. Pule ended the game with four saves, while Santa Barbara’s offense tallied 16 shots.

Sophomore midfielder Dakota Thyssen came very close to winning the game at the end. With four minutes left on the clock, her potential game-winning attempt just traveled over the back post with the goalkeeper beaten.

“The midfield moved the ball around and tried to link up at every opportunity against a strong opponent that had just won their previous game 6-0,” said Sisterson. “The forwards tried their best but were foiled by some good goalkeeping. But, a positive result we can build on!”

SBCC will play its second and final match of the tournament against Evergreen Valley this Friday, Sept. 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

