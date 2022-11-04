SBCC women’s soccer sets season-high in 6-0 win over Oxnard

The SBCC women’s soccer team remained undefeated in conference matches with Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over Oxnard, scoring four goals over the final 15 minutes of the match.

With just one loss in their last 12 games, the Vaqueros currently sit in first place in the Western State-North standings at 10-2-6 overall and 8-0-2 in league play.

It was clear from the outset that SBCC would be on the attack for most of the night. The Vaqueros tested Oxnard’s defense early and often with numerous low crosses and probing progressions into the box, but despite some slippery conditions on a chilly night of sporadic drizzling, the Condor keeper stayed strong.

That finally changed in the 23rd minute, when Madison Dodson pushed it down the right wing and lasered a cross right into the chest of Hannah Crawford on the edge of the six-yard box. While the Oxnard goalkeeper whiffed on her diving effort, Crawford controlled it and brought it down for a right-footed shot, notching her first goal of the year.

The Vaqueros added another goal just before half on a great individual effort by Helene Lervik, who pounced on a pass on the right side and pushed it ahead quickly. She sent a bouncing cross which forced Oxnard’s keeper off her line to deal with it, but her soft punch out fell right to Hannah McLain who had a running start into a clincal strike to the left post with her left foot.

Santa Barbara attempted plenty of shots before its next goal, but wouldn’t find the net again until the 76th.

Madison Dodson pushed the ball ahead from a right back position and played it into the box for Aisha Camara, who came off the bench in the second half. Camara made one sharp move to her left and scored with her left foot right under the keeper’s arms.

The floodgates were apparently opened from there. About two minutes later, McLain played hot potato in close quarters in the box with Gaby Faramarzi, who headed it back to McLain for a well-placed volley into the far post.

Right after that, Camara would break free into space on a corner kick from Dakota Thyssen, heading in her second goal of the night.

Lervik notched her second assist in the final minutes, playing in Faramarzi who dribbled under the legs of a jumping defender and slotted in her first goal of the season near post with the left foot.

NOTABLE

– The six goals set a new season-high for the Vaqueros, tied for their second-highest scoring effort since October of 2019.

– McLain scored her first two goals since late September, giving her four for the year and bringing her into a tie with Theresa English for second on the team.

– Faramarzi’s goal was the first of her Vaquero career. SBCC now has 14 goalscorers this season, one more than it had in 2021.

NEXT UP

The Vaqueros have two games remaining in the regular season. They will play next at LA Pierce tonight at 5 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com