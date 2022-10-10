SBCC women’s soccer sets season-high in fourth straight win

The SBCC women’s soccer team continued a red hot start to conference play on Friday, winning at Oxnard 5-0.

The Vaqueros are now 5-1-4 overall and 3-0 in the WSC on the year. Oxnard falls to 5-6 overall, 1-3 conference.

“Proud of the girls for going away to Oxnard and getting a solid result,” said assistant coach Alex Zermeno. “It was great to get all of the players minutes and get the win with a shutout. We will enjoy the win, but start to prep ourselves for a HUGE home game Tuesday against LA Pierce.”

Santa Barbara did most of its damage in the opening half, tying its season-high for goals within the first 37 minutes.

Sophomore forward Sofia Orozco continued a torrid start to her 2022 campaign, assisting on Sarah Hardin’s first goal 12 minutes in before scoring the next two. Earning her first start during conference play, freshman Athena Bow Graham recorded an assist on each of Orozco’s goals in the 18th and 25th minutes.

Orozco now leads the team in both points (14) and goals (6), despite only playing in SBCC’s last four games.

Later in the opening half, Helene Lervik was set up by Madison Dodson to make it 4-0.

The large lead allowed SBCC to give playing time to much of its roster. In the 82nd minute, the Vaqueros capped their big day with Dakota Thyssen finding Citlalil Zambrano for the final goal of the day to seal SBCC’s 5-0 win.

Goalkeeper Analea Pule finished with four saves as she and the Vaquero defense earned their sixth clean sheet in 10 games.

SBCC will be back home at La Playa Stadium this coming Tuesday, Oct. 11 to host 9-2-2 LA Pierce.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

