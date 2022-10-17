SBCC women’s soccer win seventh straight game

The SBCC women’s soccer team picked up a 3-0 win at Moorpark on Friday for its fifth victory in its last six outings.

The Vaqueros are now on a seven-game unbeaten streak, improving to 7-1-5 overall and 5-0-1 in the WSC this season. Moorpark falls to 3-6-5 overall, 2-3 conference.

Santa Barbara was able to see a good portion of its bench get playing time, taking the lead early on and keeping the Raiders under pressure throughout. The Vaqueros finished with a 15-4 edge in shots and 9-2 in shots on goal.

The sophomore forwards linked up in the 16th minute, as Theresa English set up Aly Springer for the game’s opening goal. 20 minutes later, Hannah McLain assisted on a Madison Dodson goal to double SBCC’s lead.

Only one player found the back of the net in the second half. Unsurprisingly, it was Sofia Orozco, who has been on an absolute tear since rejoining the lineup. She put in her seventh goal in six games in the 66th minute to finish things off.

Goalkeeper Analea Pule was called upon to make two saves, earning her sixth clean sheet of the season.

SBCC’s next scheduled game will be at home against San Diego Mesa on Friday, Oct. 21.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

