SBCC women’s swimming excels in another first place finish hosting WSC #3

The SBCC women’s swim and dive team hosted WSC #3 at San Marcos High School on Friday, claiming first place in five different events and earning another top finish as a team.

SBCC head coach Chuckie Roth was quick to praise a trio of spectacular freshman performances, starting with Morgan Cederholm who won the diving competition and secured her highest score of the season with a series of beautiful dives.

“We had some great performances yesterday,” Roth said. “Isabella Urlando swam very well, winning the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly. Makenna Bloom had her best meet of the season, winning the 50 free and 100 free against a stacked heat from Santa Monica. Both of those times place her in the top five in both events in the state.”

Urlando’s 200 backstroke time of 2:07.89 is the fastest in the state thus far.

Lexi Persoon also swam her fastest time of the season in the 400 IM at 5:09.12, good for a top-10 spot in the state.

Freshman Natalie Mancinelli dropped nine seconds in the 400 IM to 5:42.38.

“We had several other great swims,” Roth said. “This next Thursday, Friday and Saturday we have the Pasadena Invite at East LA Community College. Diving will be hosted on Thursday while Swimming will be hosted Friday and Saturday. We remain undefeated in duel meets this year and we are excited about next week’s invitational.”

