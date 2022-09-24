SBCC women’s volleyball defeats Citrus in second sweep in three matches

Facing Citrus in its first home match in nearly three weeks, the SBCC women’s volleyball team earned its second sweep in its last three matches, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13.

The Vaqueros improved to 4-6 overall while dropping the Owls to 4-8.

“Tonight was a solid team win at home against Citrus. It was our first home game all together as a team since our home opener back on Aug. 26!” said head coach Kat Niksto. “We were firing on all cylinders and we hit .519 percent as a team.”

Piper Ellbogn-Pettersen, Ava Guenther and Caroline McCarty all tied for the team-lead with nine kills. Libero Jacelin McKie once again led the defense with 16 digs, while setters Mikayla Butzke and Emma Crabbe shared the setting duties with 17 and 20 assists, respectively.

Up next for SBCC is the Cuesta Quad against Hartnell and Monterey Peninsula on Saturday.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com