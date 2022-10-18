SBCC women’s volleyball earns another sweep at L.A. Pierce

The No. 14 SBCC women’s volleyball team picked up another sweep on Friday at LA Pierce, defeating the Brahmas 25-13, 25-19, 25-12.

The Vaqueros (10-8, 4-1) were led once again by sophomore opposite Caroline McCarty with team-highs of 12 kills and two blocks.

“We had a nice win over LA Pierce, playing clean volleyball, working hard to minimize our errors and force them to earn all of their points,” said head coach Kat Niksto. “We hit .442% as a team and served up 12 aces on the match. Every rostered player saw some court time and I was impressed with our court composure throughout the match.”

Freshmen Ava Guenther and Heidi Collins finished with nine kills each. Setters Mikayla Butzke and Emma Crabbe set up the offense to the tune of 20 and 17 assists, respectively.

Crabbe also had a match-high four aces, as did defensive specialist Gabby Russell. Libero Jacelin McKie led the defense with eight digs.

SBCC earned its fifth sweep in its last seven contests. The Vaqueros have now won six of their last seven. They will return home for a Friday, Oct. 21 meeting with Cuesta at 6 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com