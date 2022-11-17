SBCC women’s volleyball ends regular season with win over Santa Monica

The SBCC women’s volleyball team closed out its regular season on Tuesday with a four set WSC Crossover home win over Santa Monica, 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21.

After playing through a series of touch matches to start the season, the Vaqueros (14-10, 8-3) head into the postseason winners in 10 of their last 13.

On Tuesday, SBCC was able to avenge an earlier non-conference defeat at the hands of the Corsairs (18-7, 9-4). Setter Mikayla Butzke ran the offense and filled up the box score with 33 assists, 12 digs, four kills and five aces.

It was defense by committee for Santa Barbara’s three defensive specialists, as Gabby Russell, Jordyn Anderson and Celia Espinoza all played well in contributing to what was a great late-season win. Pin hitters Piper Ellbogn-Pettersen and Callie Rule each had solid nights, both attacking and blocking as well.

The Vaqueros will now look ahead to the SoCal Regional Playoff draw, which will come out this afternoon.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

