SBCC women’s water polo goes undefeated at Cuesta Invitational

The SBCC women’s water polo went a perfect 4-0 at the Cuesta MidState Invitational, winning a WSC matchup with Cuesta 17-9 and defeating Riverside 15-6 on Friday. On Saturday, the Vaqueros (13-3, 3-0) picked up a pair of 13-6 wins over Long Beach and Sierra.

Jenna Olson led Santa Barbara with 13 goals over the weekend. Claire Daland and Eden Tal had 10 each.

SBCC 17, Cuesta 9

In its third conference game of the year, SBCC jumped out to leads of 4-0 and 7-1 in the first quarter and never looked back. Tal and Ella Prado both scored twice in the opening period and Tal went on to a team-high four goals by the end of the game.

This was the 50th straight WSC win for the Vaqueros, who improved to 60-2 all-time in conference games.

SBCC 15, Riverside 6

SBCC let one get away at the Riverside Tournament on Sept. 17, as the Tigers (13-4, 2-1) defeated the Vaqueros 14-13 for one of just three losses this season. That wouldn’t be the case on Friday, as SBCC was in total control of the game throughout.

Both Claire Daland and Jenna Olson finished with four goals to lead the Vaqueros. The defense was led by an outstanding performance from both SBCC goalkeepers, as Ava Donleavy tallied eight saves and Chloe McKay had five. The 13 saves were tied for the Vaqueros’ second-highest total of the season and the most since their season-opener.

SBCC 13, Long Beach 6

It was a close game early on to open Saturday’s action, as Long Beach hung in it early leading 4-3 midway through the second. Olson scored one of her three goals to tie it at 4-4 and Daland put the Vaqueros ahead for good at the 3:08 mark with her first of a season-high five goals.

SBCC ended the game on a 10-2 run on its way to a comfortable victory.

SBCC 13, Sierra 6

Santa Barbara’s suffocating defense in its final game of the weekend resulted in a 13-6 win. The Vaqueros finished with 23 steals, tied for their second-most of the season and the most since their season-opener. They also held a third straight opponent to just six goals.

Nine Vaqueros scored in the game, led by Olson with her third straight hat trick and third four-goal performance of the season. Tal facilitated the ball well and ended with her third four-assist game of the year to go with three steals.

NEXT UP

SBCC will play its first home game of the year on Wednesday for an WSC matchup with Ventura at 12 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

