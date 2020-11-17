SBCC’s Atkinson Gallery presents talk with Amanda Ross-Ho

Courtesy Photo

Los Angeles Artist Amanda Ross-Ho is set to speak Wednesday at Santa Barbara City College.

SANTA BARBARA — Los Angeles artist Amanda Ross-Ho will give a talk at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, presented by the Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College.

She takes inspiration from ephemera to craft installations, stage photographs and sculpt pieces where everyday experiences take on a larger meaning.

She says she aims to, “investigate the anatomy and life cycle of creative production.”

Director of the Atkinson Gallery describes her as “one of the most respected and acclaimed contemporary artists of her generation.”

“We are very lucky to have Amanda Ross-Ho share with our SBCC community personal insights into her art and studio practice,” he said. “Ross-Ho has a unique ability to engage and draw in the viewer using common visual motifs and tropes while always surprising us with her inventive use of materials and scale. Like an anthropological alchemist, she is able to reveal the humor, the inspiration and the bathos in the commonplace and extraordinary alike.”

Her work has been shown in galleries and museums across the world, including London, Paris and Glasgow.

She is an associate professor of sculpture at UC Irvine.

For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit gallery.sbcc.edu/upcoming-arts-lectures–events.html.

— Annelise Hanshaw