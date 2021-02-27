SBCC’s Clark receives technology award

SANTA BARBARA — Jim Clark, director of information technology infrastructure and security at Santa Barbara City College, has been named as the recipient of the Chief Information Systems Officers Association of the California Community Colleges Technology Planning Award for 2021.

The award is given to someone who has played a prominent role in evaluating information technology variables and developing a strategic plan of action that advances the college mission, according to a news release.

Mr. Clark has improved the security culture at SBCC through analyses of weaknesses, and has developed plans and processes to move the institution forward, according to Dean Nevins, executive director of information technology at SBCC.

“Jim has worked to understand how to reduce the exposure of sensitive student information by creating an auditing system to evaluate who has access to Personal Identifiable Information (PII),” Mr. Nevins said in a statement.

Mr. Clark has also developed a process to deal with data breaches and has handled several third-party breaches in an expeditious manner. As a result, the college’s sensitivity and ability to deal effectively with phishing and spear phishing attacks has been increased through regular audits, according to officials.

“Your selection speaks highly of how well you and your work are perceived by both your district and by your statewide peers,” Mr. Clark said in a statement. “I am honored to receive the award and am grateful to CISOA for creating an environment of recognition for the efforts of college staff across the state. Effective planning and implementation is a team effort; therefore, I accepted the award on behalf of my entire team in Information Technology, and I would like to share this award and recognition with them.”

— Mitchell White