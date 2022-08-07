SBCC’s COVID-19 policies exclude people

This is a letter I wrote to the trustees at Santa Barbara City College:

I’m writing today to bring attention to your egregious COVID-19 policies that you are still enforcing on your campus and how it is negatively affecting the students and community.

There really is something rotten going on at Santa Barbara City College. Knowing that the school claims to care greatly about “equity and inclusion,” due to even my own experience attending the school from 2017-2020, I am seriously disturbed that your commitment to these virtues does not actually include everyone.

I am part of the marginalized, and shunned group of the “unvaccinated”,” “untested” and “unmasked.” Because of this, many theater supporters, friends and myself were unable to attend your summer musical even though we have been big supporters in the past and have friends in the cast. We find it necessary to boycott your production and stop supporting your department due to your illegal policies.

My friends and I also boycotted last year’s music production and plays. We are very sad that you have forced us to miss out on what used to be some very good performances, and unfortunately, you will continue to see fewer audience members and less income as time goes on.

Regarding income, you are also losing out on state funding, with attendance down 50% since before COVID started, and I would think you would care about that, too. (I am also not taking classes, either, and am not able to finish the classes for my interior design degree until these policies are lifted.)

The reason these policies are illegal is that:

1. Only a licensed medical professional is qualified to give medical advice such as wearing a mask, which negatively affects the respiratory, neurological and immune systems. I have a medical exemption for mask wearing due to my medical issues, and SBCC has no accommodations for my disability that are acknowledged for entrance to the theater. It is not up to the teacher’s union or the Board of Trustees to decide what medical procedures I must take.

2. Practicing medicine without a license is an offense punishable by law.

3. There is no law in California that requires anyone to wear a mask into any business establishment, take an emergency use authorized only injection, or take an invasive test. Guidelines are not laws.

4. Equal access into, and accommodations for us at any business establishment, whatsoever, are protected by law. No citizen may be discriminated against based on a health condition under CA Civil Code 51(b).

Requiring that I, or anyone else, be “vaccinated,” tested, or masked for participation in any activity at the school is a violation of federal law. These are merely guidelines and should have been used as such since the beginning.\

Again, preventing entry into your theater based on someone’s appearance, (bare-faced), or health condition, (“unvaccinated”, or untested), violates several laws under the authority of:

— The Constitution of this state.

— The United States Constitution.

— Federal civil rights law (Title 11, Section 2000)

— This state’s civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination.

It is against the law to refuse entry to your establishment, which is open to the public. Declaring this is your school policy does not absolve you from your violation of the law. You are personally responsible for these infractions. We are also no longer in a “state of emergency,” and NO EMERGENCY supersedes anyone’s rights.

It is my hope that you will take this seriously, and immediately cancel all of your COVID protocols. Not even the state of California has any of these mandates anymore, and it is even allowing concerts of over 1,000 people to go freely with no precautions. Please live up to your commitment to equality for all people and students, not just some preferred, underrepresented groups.

Thank you.

Lisa Ostendorf

Santa Barbara