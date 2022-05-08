SBCC’s Crabbe and Lemoine advance to winner’s bracket at SoCal Pairs Regionals

Two SBCC beach volleyball pairs won a match on day one of the SoCal Pairs Regionals on Friday at El Camino College, with Emma Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine going a perfect 2-0 to advance to Saturday’s elite eight.

No. 3 Crabbe and Lemoine defeated No. 30 Anne Mayfield and McKenna Mokry from Fullerton College, 21-14, 21-9 in the first round. The Vaquero duo fought through two much closer sets in round two, defeating Irvine Valley College’s team of No. 14 Sevilla Leuteneker and Gabi Brown, 22-20, 27-25.

Also winning their first round match were No. 16 Jacelin McKie and Lily Krongold, who beat Long Beach College’s No. 17 Karyzma Aualiitia and Lizbeth Lopez, 21-17, 21-11. That would see them go up against No. 1 Madison Bogle and Alexcis Morris from Grossmont in round two, who defeated them 21-16, 21-11.

On Saturday, Crabbe and Lemoine will face Orange Coast’s No. 27 Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola at 9:00 a.m. for a spot in the final four. After that, McKie and Krongold will go against No. 5 Alexis Dempsey and Tyler Davis in the consolation bracket.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

