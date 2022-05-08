Home SportsSBCC Sports SBCC’s Crabbe and Lemoine advance to winner’s bracket at SoCal Pairs Regionals
SBCC's Crabbe and Lemoine advance to winner's bracket at SoCal Pairs Regionals

by Michael Jorgenson
Two SBCC beach volleyball pairs won a match on day one of the SoCal Pairs Regionals on Friday at El Camino College, with Emma Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine going a perfect 2-0 to advance to Saturday’s elite eight.

No. 3 Crabbe and Lemoine defeated No. 30 Anne Mayfield and McKenna Mokry from Fullerton College, 21-14, 21-9 in the first round. The Vaquero duo fought through two much closer sets in round two, defeating Irvine Valley College’s team of No. 14 Sevilla Leuteneker and Gabi Brown, 22-20, 27-25.

Also winning their first round match were No. 16 Jacelin McKie and Lily Krongold, who beat Long Beach College’s No. 17 Karyzma Aualiitia and Lizbeth Lopez, 21-17, 21-11. That would see them go up against No. 1 Madison Bogle and Alexcis Morris from Grossmont in round two, who defeated them 21-16, 21-11.

On Saturday, Crabbe and Lemoine will face Orange Coast’s No. 27 Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola at 9:00 a.m. for a spot in the final four. After that, McKie and Krongold will go against No. 5 Alexis Dempsey and Tyler Davis in the consolation bracket.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com

SBCC/UCSB Sports Writer

