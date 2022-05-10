SBCC’s Crabbe and Lemoine win No. 7 seed at SoCal Pairs Regionals

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

The final two SBCC beach volleyball pairs competed on the last day of the SoCal Pairs Regionals hosted by El Camino on Saturday, with Emma Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine winning the No. 7 seed match and Jacelin McKie and Lily Krongold ending in the No. 14 seed.

Crabbe and Lemoine opened their day in the regional quarterfinals against Orange Coast’s No. 27 Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola. The Vaquero duo were defeated in two close sets, 21-18, 21-19, moving on to the 5th-8th seed consolation bracket where they fell to Grossmont’s No. 5 Madison Bogle and Alexcis Morris, 21-18, 21-11.

In the No. 7 seed match, Crabbe and Lemoine defeated Ventura’s No. 8 Savannah Marchese and Averi Carter, 21-8, 21-15.

No. 16 McKie and Krongold opened the day against College of the Desert’s No. 5 Tyler Davis and Alexis Dempsey, falling 21-13, 21-12. The team would move on to the No. 13 seed match after a forfeit win against SDCC’s No. 15 Alina and Alyssa Fletes. McKie and Krongold finished their day with a closely contested battle against Ventura’s No. 18 Alexis Baloyo and Amelie Zubia, coming up just short in two sets, 23-21, 21-18.

