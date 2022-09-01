SBCC’s Friday volleyball match canceled, game is still on for tonight

The SBCC women’s volleyball Tri-Tournament scheduled for this Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rio Hondo and West Valley will no longer be making the trip to compete at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros are still set to welcome Irvine Valley College tonight at 6. The match will not be streamed, but fans are permitted to attend. As of press time, the Vaqueros are still scheduled to host the SBCC Quad Tournament on Saturday.

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, home contests on the SBCC campus will continue to enforce the same rules as in the spring. All fans (5 and older) will be required to show:

— Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the past 72 hours.

— A photo ID.

Fans are also required to wear a mask at all times while indoors.

Fans at outdoor events are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain a distance from persons not from their household.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

