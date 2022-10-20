SBCC’s McCarty named state Player of the Week

After another strong week leading the No. 17 SBCC women’s volleyball team both offensively and defensively, sophomore opposite Caroline McCarty has been named the CCCWVCA Southern California State Player of the Week.

The Bakersfield native has continued to dominate on the offensive end, where she has led the Vaqueros in kills in a majority of their matches. On Oct. 12, she went for a team-best 15 kills to go with 11 digs against No. 11 Moorpark. Two nights later, she led SBCC once again with 12 kills and two blocks on an outstanding .611 hitting percentage.

McCarty leads the Vaqueros this year in kills (2.88 K/S) and points (195.5) and is second on the team in blocks (0.51 B/S). Her contributions have helped SBCC enjoy its best stretch of the season, having gone 6-1 over the last seven matches with five sweeps.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

