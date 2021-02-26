SBEF raising funds for jackets

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is raising money to buy jackets for students.



The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has created the Student Fund-a-Need campaign to support Santa Barbara Unified students’ most current critical needs.

The campaign is currently raising funds for jackets to help keep students who don’t have their own warm and dry so that they can concentrate on their studies.

Students who have already returned to in-person learning are in classrooms where windows and doors need to be left open with fans on to allow for airflow, and teachers are depending on outdoor spaces for teaching while giving students space. This means that classrooms are colder, and students are more exposed to the elements during the school day. Teachers find that some students do not own the warm clothing needed for the new classroom conditions.

With the help of education advocates like Sara Miller McCune, SBEF is working to quickly get the jackets to school sites so that students can do their best in the classroom.

As district administrative staff continue to alert SBEF of new student needs, they will refocus the Student Fund-a-Need campaign to other rising needs for the most at-need students’ lives.

“The Student Fund-a-Need campaign will not only allow us to quickly support the current needs of SB Unified students, but it will give us the flexibility to better support our students as future needs arise,” Margie Yahyavi, executive director of the SBEF, said in a statement.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Gerry Fall