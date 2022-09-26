SBHS All Don Reunion set for Oct. 1

The second All Dons Reunion is set for Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School.

Many activities are planned for the day, including a silent auction that will include items from the Dons Athletic Office, a painting from alumnus Jeremy Harper, a signed book by alumnus Jeff Shelton, SBHS quilt and lots more.

There will be an unveiling of the new “Bossie the Cow” at 1 p.m.

Other activities include a children’s corner, school tours and entertainment by the SBHS band, cheer squad and dance team, as well as DJ Skip Stecker spinning the tunes.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 children 5-12yrs. Tickets can be purchased at www.sbdonsalumni.com.

Those wishing to volunteer for a shift may get in free of charge for the entire event. To sign up, go to https://signup.com/go/oomUJds.

– Katherine Zehnder