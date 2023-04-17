SBHS HVAC upgrades to provide heat, AC more efficiently

The Santa Barbara Unified School District board recently approved a $3 million-plus project to improve heating and air conditioning at Santa Barbara High School.

The project will be paid for with Measure I 2016 funds. It will include heating, air conditioning, and roofing repairs for the 60s, 70s and 80s wings.

Work on the $3,158,680 project will begin in the summer of 2024, according to the school district.

The need for a new heating system started in the spring of 2022 when it failed in the 60s, 70s and 80s wings. The units were more than 50 years old and can’t be repaired because parts are no longer available, according to the school district.

Portable electric heaters have been provided for each classroom in these wings while a long-term fix was worked on.

On July 25, 2022, the board approved a proposal from Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects, Inc. for a design to install a new heating system in the wings. The estimated cost of this project was $1.5 million with Routine Restricted Maintenance funding.

During the discovery phase of the project, it was determined that individual heating units for each classroom would be the most cost-effective way to restore heat to the classrooms, according to the school district. This would require the construction of a closet in each room to house the units.

However, the district looked into the options and recommended installing heat pumps on the roof, which would also provide efficient air conditioning for the classrooms.

“Every year, we see the need for air conditioning growing in our schools as we see more hot summer days,” Dr. Hilda Maldonado, superintendent, said in a news release. “This option will provide Santa Barbara High School with efficient heating and air conditioning that will be better for the environment while saving the district money.”

