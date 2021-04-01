SBHS Theatre performs spring show

Santa Barbara High School Theatre students are performing an “epic” show via livestream in April.

Their production of “The Iliad, the Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less” goes live at 7 p.m. April 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 and at 4 p.m. April 17.

The show opens with a group of students giving a presentation. The teacher starts the clock, prompting the pupils to launch through a humorous, 99-minute overview of Greek mythology.

Each actor portrays a minimum of 10 characters, quickly switching roles.

The show will be performed live each day, and audience members will receive a link to the show. It costs $12 for a single stream or $22 for a family stream.

To purchase tickets, go to sbhstheatre.com/tickets.

— Annelise Hanshaw