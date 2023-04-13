SBHS’ VADA program breaks ground on new building

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Above, workers are shown at the site of the future Visual Arts and Design Academy’s Design Lab & Art Studio at Santa Barbara High School on Wednesday. Below, VADA Program Director Daniel Barnett speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The students and supporters of Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) eagerly awaited the press conference for the start of construction of the new VADA building on the morning of April 12.

“It is so much more than a building, but it is how we use this to launch our kids into their amazing futures,” exclaimed Daniel Barnett, the VADA Program Director.

The project has been in the works for seven years according to Mr. Barnett. After many years of grant writing, donation collections and community support, in November of 2022, the Santa Barbara Unified School Board gave the thumbs up for the construction to begin.

Santa Barbara High School’s VADA program is a four-year, career-technical educational program serving about 220 students. The program specializes in teaching students about the intersection of education in art within their respective artistic field of interest. The program specifically builds skills in a wide range of media, including both traditional and digital media, painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, graphic design and photography.

Additionally, the program has a commitment to equitable access to education and training for high-demand skills. About half of the program’s students come from diverse backgrounds and/or socio-economic disadvantages.

This is something that Laura Capps, the County Supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and previous Santa Barbara Unified Board President, explained in her speech at the press conference, sharing that “over 80% of art in major galleries is white men. This is something that VADA is changing everyday. There is a dedication to everyone in VADA. Compassion and inclusivity are something we value so heavily here.”

Many different supporters, donors and Santa Barbara Unified board members shared their excitement and thanks to the community, right before they all participated in the “groundbreaking” ceremony.

Santa Barbara Unified school officials and personnel involved in the planning and construction of Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy Design Lab & Art Studio break ground on the planned site of the VADA building on Wednesday.

“We use the word “beacon’,” shared Mr. Barnett, “and it is really an appropriate word, because we are up on a hill where the Santa Barbara community can see a symbol of what we see as encouraging students in their worth as well as saying to them ‘your creativity is an asset and will help your future.’”

If you would like to learn more about the program or construction progress, visit the VADA website at www.vadasbhs.org.

