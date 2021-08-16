SBHS Varsity Football schedule released

The Santa Barbara High School Dons Varsity Football Team, coached by JT Stone, kicks off its season at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against Saugus High School out of Santa Clarita.

The team travels to Thousand Oaks Aug. 27 to face off against the Thousand Oaks High School Lancers at 7 p.m.

The Dons face Righetti High School at Peabody Stadium at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

They’ll tackle San Marcos High School the following Friday, Sept. 10, another 7 p.m. home game.

Sept. 17 is an away game at Ventura High School with a 7 p.m. kickoff followed by a reprieve Sept. 24 as the team has a bye as it starts Channel League play.

The Dons play Lompoc High School in Lompoc at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

The homecoming game is Oct. 8 against Pacifica High School, kicking off at 7 p.m. from Peabody’s turf field.

Senior night is the following week, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The Dons play Oxnard at home.

Then, they head across town to Dos Pueblos High School for a game at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

The final game on the schedule is against Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

— Annelise Hanshaw