SBIFF accepting student submissions for online festival

SANTA BARBARA — In light of the school year being cut short due to COVID-19, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is accepting submissions for an online student film festival for Santa Barbara County high school and college students.

The high school and college submissions will be grouped separately, and each group will have a Jury Prize and Audience Winner, according to the SBIFF.

Participants must be a high school or college student currently enrolled in a Santa Barbara County high school or college, and submissions must be an end of year school project for this school year. Applications are due by June 2.

The films will be available to view on June 8, and the Santa Barbara community and beyond will have the opportunity to vote for the Audience Winner for each division. SBIFF will put together a panel of industry professionals who will vote on the Jury Winner for the two sections. Winners will be announced on June 23.

Students can find additional guidelines and submit their films at https://sbiff.org/education/showcaseinplace/. For questions about the contest, contact Claire Waterhouse at Claire@sbiff.org