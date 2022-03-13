SBIFF announces award-winning films

The 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG has announced the award-winning films of the 37th edition of the festival. The awards were announced at a ceremony hosted by Maune Contemporary Gallery in Santa Barbara.

The award-winning films were chosen by jury members Carlos Aguilar, Justine Bateman, Dupe Bosu, Julie Carmen, Annlee Ellingson, Tim Grierson, Beandrea July, Elizabeth Lo, Scott Mantz, Jose Novoa, Gil Robertson, Charles Solomon, Angie Wang, Steve Zahn, and Anthony & Annette Zerbe.

“We are so thrilled to have had our slate of 200 films from 54 countries so well-received by festivalgoers. A few films even elicited standing ovations. We are very proud that filmmakers came from as far as Nepal, Iran and Uganda – and many countries in between – to attend with their films. We thank all the wonderful filmmakers and our enthusiastic Santa Barbara audience for making this such a joyful return to theaters, and a celebration of terrific world cinema,” commented SBIFF’s Programming Director Claudia Puig.

The awards are as follows:

Best Documentary Short Film Award: Jordan Matthew Horowitz’s “Lalito 10”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live-Action Short Film: Marilyn Cooke’s “No Ghost in the Morgue”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film: Zacharias Kunuk’s “The Shaman’s apprentice”

Best Documentary Award: Jon-Sesrie Goff’s “After Sherman”

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film: Shawkat Amin Korki’s “The Exam”

Best Middle Eastern/Israeli Film Award: Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me”

Best Nordic/Dutch Film Award: Marianne Blicher’s “Miss Viborg”

Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema: Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca’s “9”

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema: Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough”

Social Justice Award for Documentary Film: Emma Macey-Storch’s “Geeta”

ADL Stand Up Award: Jordan W. Barrow and Matt Edwards’s “Our Words Collide”

The event also included a free ten-year anniversary screening of “Silver Linings Playbook,” followed by a Q&A with writer and director David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy, moderated by SBIFF Executive Director, Roger During.

“The film for me was very personal, because in my family we have this … and Robert also had it in his family so he related to it, and Bradley and Jennifer were both gifted with a beautiful craziness themselves, so they related to it. I’ve had many people come up to me over the years who were grateful for the removal of the stigma,” said Mr. Russell.

“His truth-ometer is very high and that was very helpful … He can really be hard on himself, on us, the cut, and that’s a great force to have around. His interest was not a couple of afternoons, his interest was weeks…that dedication we all grew to respect,” said Mr. Cassidy on working with Mr. Cooper.

“I loved watching it right now! I was standing over there and I was crying and I was laughing…it just came out real nice and it’s a nice thing to look at and feel,” said Mr. Russell.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival joined Direct Relief to deliver aid in response to the Ukraine crisis. The fundraiser has raised over $92,000. Anyone interested in donating to help reach the goal of $100,000 can do so at www.SBIFF.org/Ukraine.

