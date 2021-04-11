SBIFF announces award-winning films

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced the award-winning films for the 36th annual festival.

“We were so happy to have persevered and have brought a strong slate of films and a sense of continuity with this year’s SBIFF. We look forward to seeing you all in person next year,” said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The films were chosen by jury members Tony Anselmo, Antwone Fisher, David Freid, Li Cheng, Geoffrey Cowper, Patricia Rosema, Siqi Song, Mark Stafford, Rita Taggart, Paul Walter Hauser, Anthony and Arnette Zerbe.

The Audience Choice Award was determined by attendees from both online and at SBIFF’s Drive-In Theatres.

The following were awarded: Audience Choice Award: Jeff Harasimowicz’s “Alaskan Nets”; Best Documentary Short Film Award: Richard Reens’s “Pant Hoot”; Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live-Action Short Film: Christopher Oroza-Nostas’s “Savior”; Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film: Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson’s “Kapaemahu”; Best Documentary Award sponsored by SEE International: Nina Stefanka’s “Mirage (Miraggio)”; Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film: Nisan Dağ’s “When I’m Done Dying”; Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema: Alanna Brown’s “Trees of Peace”; Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema: Eduardo Crespo’s “We Will Never Die”; Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film: Henrik Ruben Genz’s “Erna At War (Erna I Krig)”; Social Justice Award for Documentary Film: Michael Webber’s “The Conservation Game”; The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, the Skinner Social Impact Fund and Steve and Cindy Lyons: Alanna Brown’s “Trees of Peace.”

Visit https://givebox.com/sbiff to see the films today.

