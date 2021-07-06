SBIFF announces guests for Zoom talks

COURTESY PHOTOS

Topher Grace will appear on a virtual talk Thursday presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

TV and movie actor Topher Grace is among the guests on Zoom talks presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director, will moderate an “SBIFF Film Talk” conversation with Mr. Grace at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. To sign up for the question-and-answer session, go to sbiff-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b4fhm55_RgOy1-UL1sYrVA.

Mr. Grace is known for everything from his current TV series “Home Economics” to “That ’70s Show,” a 1998-2006 sitcom.



At left, Tim Matheson will appear on the July 22 SBIFF Film Talk. At right, SBIFF Film Talks will feature Artie Schmidt on July 15.

Mr. Durling will also moderate Zoom conversations with film editor Artie Schmidt at 5:30 p.m. July 15 and movie and TV actor Tim Matheson at 5:30 p.m. July 22.

To watch past SBIFF film talks, go to sbiff.org/filmtalk.

— Dave Mason