SBIFF announces Outstanding Performer of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

At the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

He will be honored April 7 for his critically acclaimed work in both Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of Chicago 7” (2020) from Netflix and Jason Woliner’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (2020) from Amazon Studios.

As an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Golden Globe-winning actor, Mr. Cohen has skills as a multi-hyphenate actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer.

He’s best known for his portrayal of characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard, Admiral General Aladeen and Erran Morrad, along with starring in Adam McKay’s “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006), Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” (2011), Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables” (2012) and Tim Burton’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007).

The Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recognizes select individuals who distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film over the past year. Past recipients of the award include: Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron.

The 36th SBIFF will take place March 31 through April 10. More information and festival passes and tickets will be available at www.sbiff.org in the coming weeks.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com