SBIFF announces Variety Artisan Awards winners

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced its recipients of the Variety Artisans Awards.

They will be presented at 8 p.m. March 7 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara.

The awards are going to Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom for makeup and hairstyling in “House of Gucci,” Tamara Deverell for production design in “Nightmare Alley,” Germaine Franco for the score in Disney’s “Encanto,” Greig Fraser in cinematography in the sci-fi thriller “Dune,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for songwriting in “Encanto,” Paul Massey for sound in the James Bond thriller “No Time to Die,” Kelly Port for visual effects in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Scriberras for editing in “The Power of the Dog,” and Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for costume design for “Dune.”

“What I love so much about the Artisans Awards and honoring them here at SBIFF, is that this shines a spotlight on those essential to the art of filmmaking and storytelling,” said Variety senior artisans awards editor Jazz Tangcay. “This is their moment to shine and share how they tell a story through their craft and celebrate them. It’s so great to be back in person and to share this with an in-person crowd at the festival.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place March 2-12. For more information, go to sbiff.org.

